Bronx man arrested by State Police Investigators on major felonies

On July 24, 2024 State Police investigators received reports of a man using fake identification and Maryland credit union identification information appearing at local credit unions to withdraw monies.

Frank Torres, age 63, residing at 1974 Crotona Avenue in Bronx, NY, reportedly used one of the false identifications at the Reliant Federal Credit Union branch in Newark and successfully withdrew $4500 from an unsuspected Maryland account.

Torres then failed to withdraw $2500 from the Reliant branch in Macedon and in different credit union branches in Monroe County.

The successful and failed attempts to withdraw funds is due to numerous credit unions throughout the country forming an alliance for credit union customers.

The lucky break in the case came when the vehicle Torres was operating with at least two other passengers in the vehicle was stopped by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for a suspicious call. At that time, Torres was identified due to his New York City Probation status. He was not arrested at that point due to the fact that police did not yet know the earlier crimes had been committed, but a full description was reported.

Once the crimes were reported in the following days, the traffic stop and his true identification led back to Torres after a lengthy investigation.

Torres was picked up in New York City by probation and brought to Wayne County where he was subsequently charged after Wayne County Grand Jury indictments with Felony Identification Theft in the first Degree; Felony Grand Larceny in the Third Degree; Felony Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree and Misdemeanor Forgery the Third Degree.

Torres is also wanted in New jersey for similar crimes. Record checks show he as a criminal history along the East Coast.

It is believed the Torres crimes may be a part of an organized crime involvement. He is currently being held on No Bail in the Wayne County Jail. to appear initially in Town of Lyons court on 5/6.