Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
November 4th 2023, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Butler Town Highway Superintendent arrested for Aggravated DWI

by WayneTimes.com
November 4, 2023

Cayuga County authorities reported the arrest of Richard Robinson III, age 48, of Butler,  following a traffic stop by Cayuga County Sheriff’s Deputies on Saturday (10/28) around 2 a.m. 

Robinson was pulled over on Beech Road near Canoga Road in the Town of Aurelius for Speeding and Failure to Maintain Lane.

The subsequent investigation by  deputies determined Robinson’s alcohol impairment, leading to his arrest on charges of DWI/BAC and Aggravated DWI, showed a blood alcohol level over .18%, with no prior offenses.

The Times learned Robinson was operating a town vehicle when the stop occurred. Following his arrest, Robinson was processed at the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office and issued traffic tickets before being released to a sober third party.

He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Aurelius Court on November 15th at 7:00 PM. 

Butler Town Supervisor, Tom Mettler stated he cannot go into detail on the case since it is a personnel matter, and he has contacted the town’s attorney.

Robinson is an elected official and the Times has learned the Town Board has taken proper action allowed under the law, including prohibiting Robinson from operating town vehicles. "It is a sad situation and thank God nobody got hurt. There are no excuses for this," added Mettler.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Combs, Elizabeth

PORT GIBSON: Elizabeth Combs, 91, passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at DeMay Living Center in Newark. A celebration of life will be held Easter weekend 2024. Burial will be in Port Gibson Cemetery. Elizabeth was born in Newark, on May 21, 1932, the daughter of the late Peter and Mary Boeye. She was […]

Read More
Yantch, Michael J.

MARION: Passed away peacefully on October 31, 2023 at age 75. He is survived by his parents Walter and Janet Yantch; sisters Sue Yantch, Janie (Jerry) Santangelo, and Katie (Donald) Herman; children Jeffrey Yantch, Kristen (Andrew) Lange; grandchildren Elijah, Lucy and Colten Lange; and lifetime companion Dawn Yantch. Mike’s three grandchildren were his pride and […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square