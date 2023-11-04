Butler Town Highway Superintendent arrested for Aggravated DWI

Cayuga County authorities reported the arrest of Richard Robinson III, age 48, of Butler, following a traffic stop by Cayuga County Sheriff’s Deputies on Saturday (10/28) around 2 a.m.

Robinson was pulled over on Beech Road near Canoga Road in the Town of Aurelius for Speeding and Failure to Maintain Lane.

The subsequent investigation by deputies determined Robinson’s alcohol impairment, leading to his arrest on charges of DWI/BAC and Aggravated DWI, showed a blood alcohol level over .18%, with no prior offenses.

The Times learned Robinson was operating a town vehicle when the stop occurred. Following his arrest, Robinson was processed at the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office and issued traffic tickets before being released to a sober third party.

He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Aurelius Court on November 15th at 7:00 PM.

Butler Town Supervisor, Tom Mettler stated he cannot go into detail on the case since it is a personnel matter, and he has contacted the town’s attorney.

Robinson is an elected official and the Times has learned the Town Board has taken proper action allowed under the law, including prohibiting Robinson from operating town vehicles. "It is a sad situation and thank God nobody got hurt. There are no excuses for this," added Mettler.