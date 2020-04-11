Car crashes into home, driver charged with DWI

State Troopers out of Wolcott responded to a report of a pick up truck hitting a house and plowing through a fence at the intersection of Whiskey Hill and Livingston Road in the Town of Butler on Saturday (4/4) at 4:50 p.m.

The vehicle operator fled the scene as a responder attempted to stop him, but the driver slid out of his shirt and kept running. He attempted to hide in a barn a short distance away and was taken into custody.

The driver, Francis G. Ryan, age 27, of 493 Old State Route 104 in Red Creek was subsequently charged with DWI/BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .16%, Failure to Stop for a Stop Sign, Refusal to Submit to a Roadside Breath Test, Move From Lane Unsafely and Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident.

The pick up truck and side of the residence suffered considerable damage.

Ryan was released to appear in Butler Town Court on June 24th.