October 23rd 2020, Friday
Car crashes into home, driver charged with DWI

by WayneTimes.com
April 11, 2020

State Troopers out of Wolcott responded to a report of a pick up truck hitting a house and plowing through a fence at the intersection of Whiskey Hill and Livingston Road in the Town of Butler on Saturday (4/4) at 4:50 p.m.

The vehicle operator fled the scene as a responder attempted to stop him, but the driver slid out of his shirt and kept running. He attempted to hide in a barn a short distance away and was taken into custody.

The driver, Francis G. Ryan, age 27, of 493 Old State Route 104 in Red Creek was subsequently charged with DWI/BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .16%, Failure to Stop for a Stop Sign, Refusal to Submit to a Roadside Breath Test, Move From Lane Unsafely and Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident.

The  pick up truck and side of the residence suffered considerable damage.

Ryan was released to appear in Butler Town Court on June 24th.

Recent Obituaries

Yantz, Glen Edward

HENRIETTA/WOLCOTT: Age 64, passed away Saturday, October 17th, 2020 in Wolcott, NY. Glen was a native to Henrietta, NY. He was predeceased by his parents, Beverly and Robert Yantz. Glen is survived by his two daughters, Sarah and Catherine Yantz; sister, Karen Lee Yantz; brother, Scott (Karen) Yantz; Aunt Katherine Alberts; along with several nieces […]

Schneible, Thomas James

ROCHESTER: Thomas James Schneible passed away October 15, 2020 at the age of 57. Born on May 16, 1963 Tom was the youngest child of James E. and Doris W. Schneible who predeceased him. Tom enjoyed athletics his entire life. He was a star athlete in high school playing baseball, basketball, and soccer and then […]

