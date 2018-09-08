Car, gun, baseball bat, and a machete lead to three arrests in Sodus melee

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest on Saturday (9/1) at 12:23 a.m. of 3 people following the report of a disturbance on Old Ridge Road in the Town of Sodus.

Deputies responded to 6910 Old Ridge Road for the report of 3 males outside the residence with guns and baseball bats. Upon arrival it was discovered that Joshua D. Jackson, age 29 of 114 West Main Street in Sodus drove his vehicle in a manner that endangered another person. It is alleged Jackson was chasing that person down the road and into a driveway almost striking the individual.

That person, Dashawn M. Faniel, age 26, of 6912 Ridge Road in Sodus, entered the residence of his girlfriend who has a Stay Away Order of Protection against him and retrieved a machete.

Faniel in turn approached the vehicle where Jonathan W. Ivey, age 36, of 446 West Union Street in Newark exited the vehicle with a baseball bat.

Both parties threatened the other with their weapons and were located on scene when police arrived. Faniel attempted to run away and was apprehended by members of the New York State Police who observed Faniel attempt to dispose of the machete. All three were transported to the Sheriff’s Office for processing.

Jackson was arrested for Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree and released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Sodus Court on October 1st.

Ivey was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, arraigned in the Town of Sodus Court before Justice Putnam and remanded to the Wayne County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash/$5,000 bond. He will return to court on September 4th.

Faniel was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree and Menacing in the Second Degree. He was arraigned in the Town of Sodus before the Honorable Justice Putnam and remanded to the jail in lieu of $5,000 cash/$10,000 bond. Faniel was additionally charged with Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree and Aggravated Family Offense for violating a Stay Away Order of Protection. On these charges he was also remanded to the jail in lieu of $5,000 cash/$10,000 bond. He will return to court on September 4th.