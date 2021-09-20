Powered by Dark Sky
September 20th 2021, Monday
Child calls 911 when parents would not wake up

by WayneTimes.com
September 20, 2021

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest of a Sodus man and woman for Endangering the Welfare of a Child following a 911 call from a 5 year-old child, saying the parents wouldn’t wake up.

Philip H. Bean, age 32 and Samantha A. Capron, age 28, of 59 Maple Avenue were arrested after they were found to have allegedly overdosed, and were unresponsive with no other adult on the premise to care for the child. Drug paraphernalia was also located within reach of the child. Deputies arrested and transported Bean and Capron to the Wayne County Jail for processing.

The child stayed with a neighbor and Wayne County Child protective Services was notified, while Bean and Capron were processed and held at the Wayne County Jail to answer for charges at CAP arraignment and released to appear in Sodus Town Court.

