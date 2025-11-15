What are you looking for?

Law & Order

Clyde man arrested for Burglary and Assault in Newark

November 15, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

Newark Village Police responded to 105 Maple Court in the Village for a report of break-in and assault of a former girlfriend at 4 a.m. on Wednesday (11/12).

It is alleged that Terrance J. Freeman, age 37, of 369 Glasgow Street in the Village of Clyde broke into the home of a former girlfriend and hit the woman in the face.

He was arrested at 4:37 a.m on the charges of Burglary in the First Degree and Assault in the Third Degree.

Freeman was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and  remanded to jail to appear in Newark Village Court on  November 18th.

