January 27th 2024, Saturday
Clyde man charged with thefts of two delivery trucks, faces Felony charges

by WayneTimes.com
January 27, 2024

State Police out of Wolcott reported the arrest on Monday (1/22) of Anthony W. Carr, age 33, formerly of 154 Caroline Street in the Village of Clyde, but now reported to be staying at homeless shelters in Monroe County.

It is alleged that on October 22, 2023, Carr stole two trucks from DNT Express in Clyde. The vehicles were later found abandoned, one with extensive damage due to a crash. It is estimated repair costs will exceed over $12,000.

Carr agreed to surrender to police at the MacDonald’s restaurant in the Town of Henrietta in Monroe County. He was brought back to the Wayne County jail after processing with the highest charge being Felony Grand Larceny in the Second Degree.

Carr was arraigned in CAP Court and released to appear in Galen Town Court.

