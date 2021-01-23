Clyde man charged with third DWI arrest

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Sunday (1/17) at 11:40 p.m. of Lawrence C. Lee, age 57, of Columbia Street in the Village of Clyde following a traffic stop on State Route 31 in the Village of Newark.

911 received calls complaining of a vehicle all over the road. Lee was subsequently arrested for DWI, Refusal of Pre-Screen Test, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the First Degree, No Interlock Device, Unlicensed Operator.

During the course of the investigation Mr. Lee was found to be intoxicated by alcohol and that his license was suspended. Mr. Lee was processed at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the Wayne County Jail for CAPS arraignment. He is to appear at the Lyons Town Court on February 2nd, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. for further court proceedings.