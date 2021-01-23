Powered by Dark Sky
January 23rd 2021, Saturday
Clyde man charged with third DWI arrest

by WayneTimes.com
January 23, 2021

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Sunday (1/17) at 11:40 p.m. of Lawrence C. Lee, age 57, of Columbia Street in the Village of Clyde following a traffic stop on State Route 31 in the Village of Newark.

911 received calls complaining of a vehicle all over the road. Lee was subsequently arrested for DWI, Refusal of Pre-Screen Test, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the First Degree, No Interlock Device, Unlicensed Operator.

 During the course of the investigation Mr. Lee was found to be intoxicated by alcohol and that his license was suspended.  Mr.  Lee was processed at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the Wayne County Jail for CAPS arraignment.  He is to appear at the Lyons Town Court on February 2nd, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. for further court proceedings.

Recent Obituaries

Fletcher, Marian Louise (Johnson)

CLYDE: Marian Louise (Johnson) Fletcher passed away peacefully on January 21, 2021, at Hill Haven in Webster. She was born in January 1929 to Edward and Leona (Phillips) Johnson of Sodus. She recently celebrated her 92nd birthday. She is survived by her loving daughters, Linda (Daniel) Ciejek of MA and Roxanne (William) Harper of Clyde. […]

Barber, Emily L.

MARION: Entered into rest on January 21, 2021 at age 81. Predeceased by her parents: Harry and Grace Chambery. Emily was energized by people and loved to entertain.  She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and will truly be missed by all. Survived by her loving and devoted husband of 63 years, Roger; adored […]

