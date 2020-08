State Police Investigators out of Lyons received a complaint on January 28, involving a Village of Clyde man having sexual contact with a 13 year-old girl on two different occassions in Lyons.

On Monday, Nicholas C. Russell, age 34, of 90 Lock Street in Clyde was charged with two counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree-Contact by Forcible Compulsion.

It is alleged that Russell made the girl touch him in a sexual manner and he touched her.

Russell was taken to centralized arraignment and released. The case is expected to be presented to a Wayne County Grand Jury.