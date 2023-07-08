Clyde man faces numerous charges after fleeing motorcycle accident

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Tuesday (7/4) at 5:10 a.m. of Eric J. Frisbie, age 38, of Covell Road in the Village of Clyde following an investigation into a vehicle and traffic complaint.

Deputies responded to the report of a man that was leaving Sodus Point and was observed by witnesses crashing a motorcycle that he was operating. It was further reported that the man picked the motorcycle up after the crash and attempted to leave the scene. A witness attempted to follow the motorcycle out of Sodus Point while making a call to 911. The witness came across the motorcycle again which was observed laying down in a residential yard on Shaker Tract Road in the Town of Huron.

It is alleged Frisbie left the motorcycle in the yard and attempted to flee on foot. Deputies located Frisbie in the area who was observed as matching the description provided by the witness reporting the incident. Frisbie was asked to participate in standardized field sobriety testing which he failed leading to his arrest for 1 Count of Driving while Intoxicated, 1 Count of Refusal to Take a Breath Test, 1 Count of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the first degree, 1 Count of Moving from Lane Unsafely, and 1 Count of Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident.

Frisbie was taken to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office where he refused to submit to a chemical test before being transported to the Wayne County Jail for CAP arraignment and released to appear in the Town of Huron Court at a later date and time for further court proceedings.