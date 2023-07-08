Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
July 8th 2023, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Clyde man faces numerous charges after fleeing motorcycle accident

by WayneTimes.com
July 8, 2023

 The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Tuesday (7/4) at 5:10 a.m. of Eric J. Frisbie, age 38, of Covell Road in the Village of Clyde following an investigation into a vehicle and traffic complaint.

Deputies responded to the report of a man that was leaving Sodus Point and was observed by witnesses crashing a motorcycle that he was operating. It was further reported that the man picked the motorcycle up after the crash and attempted to leave the scene. A witness attempted to follow the motorcycle out of Sodus Point while making a call to 911. The witness came across the motorcycle again which was observed laying down in a residential yard on Shaker Tract Road in the Town of Huron.

It is alleged Frisbie left the motorcycle in the yard and attempted to flee on foot. Deputies located Frisbie in the area who was observed as matching the description provided by the witness reporting the incident. Frisbie was asked to participate in standardized field sobriety testing which he failed leading to his arrest for 1 Count of Driving while Intoxicated, 1 Count of Refusal to Take a Breath Test, 1 Count of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the first degree, 1 Count of Moving from Lane Unsafely, and 1 Count of Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident.

Frisbie was taken to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office where he refused to submit to a chemical test before being transported to the Wayne County Jail for CAP arraignment and released to appear in the Town of Huron Court at a later date and time for further court proceedings.  

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Knowlden, Charles L. 

WILLIAMSON: Charles Leslie Knowlden “Charlie” passed away peacefully on July 4, 2023 at age 65.  He is predeceased by his parents, Leslie and Marylyn Knowlden; brother, Tom Knowlden; mother in law: Nana Miner. Charlie is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 33 years, Dianne; children: Michele (Mark) Sherman, Jessica Burggraaff (Tommy Giglio), Zeb […]

Read More
Shoemaker, Daniel O.

NEWARK, NY/ WIMAUMA, FL: Daniel O. Shoemaker 64, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2023, after a long illness. Danny was born in Newark , NY, son of the late Harry O. Shoemaker and Joyce (Kiphut) Shoemaker on 11/07/1958, in Newark, NY.  Danny is survived by a son, Josh Shoemaker, and sisters; Pennie (Shoemaker) Horn […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square