May 11th 2024, Saturday
TODAY'S NEWSSTAND DELIVERIES DELAYED DUE TO SNOW

Clyde mom charged with DWI+ with four children in the vehicle

by WayneTimes.com
May 11, 2024

 The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Village of Clyde Woman following an investigation into family trouble on Clyde Hunts Corners Road in the Town of Galen.

Deputies arrested Megan E Jacobs, age 42, of Glasgow Street, Clyde for one count of Driving While Intoxicated, one count of Operating a Motor Vehicle in Violation of a License Restriction, two counts of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, four counts of Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child less than 17. 

Deputies responded to the report a vehicle colliding with a residence on Clyde Hunts Corners Road and the female operator attempting to fight the occupants of the residence.

When deputies arrived on scene, Jacobs was observed near the vehicle and admitted to being the operator. Upon further investigation, Deputies determined that Jacobs was intoxicated while operating the vehicle and had caused damage to two parked vehicles, a trampoline,  4 support pillars on the front porch and the wall of a garage. Jacobs refused to submit to standardized field sobriety tests on scene. 

Jacobs was transported to Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for processing where she refused to submit to a chemical test to determine the alcohol content of her blood. Jacobs was transported to the Wayne County Jail to await CAP Court.

Following a disturbance at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office after she was brought there, Jacobs was charged with Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree. 

Deputies were processing Jacobs for the DWI and other charges she accumulated earlier in the evening when she escaped restraints. Jacobs became uncooperative when deputies were attempting to put her back in restraints. 

Jacobs was arraigned in CAP Court for the earlier DWI+ charges to appear in Galen Court.

Jacobs was released on  the Obstruction charge and released to appear in Town of Lyons Court. 

Recent Obituaries

Keebler, Cindy L. (Marsden) 

SAVANNAH: Cindy Keebler, 71, passed away at her home, Saturday, May 4, 2024. Family and friends are invited to attend her calling hours, Wednesday, May 15, 2024, from 11 to 1PM, at the Norton Funeral Home, 13081 W. Church St., Savannah, NY. Burial will follow at the Savannah-Butler Cemetery.  Cindy was born on April 3, 1953, […]

Bombard, Nora A. (LaFleur)

SODUS: Nora Bombard, 93, passed away Monday, May 6, 2024, at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Friends and family are invited to calling hours Thursday, May 9, from 6 – 8 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus.  A funeral Service will follow at 8:00.  Burial will be Friday, May 10 […]

