The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Monday (12/19) at 11:59 a.m. of Michelle A Diaz, age 38, of West Dezeng Street, in the Village of Clyde, following an investigation into a case of animal abuse.

Diaz was charged with one count of Animal Abuse; Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance.

It is alleged that a dog belonging to Diaz, suffered a broken jaw and that Diaz failed to get any medical attention, leaving the dog unable to eat for the four days that he was injured with her knowledge.

The dog was turned over to Lollypop Farms by Diaz where he was euthanized due to his condition.

Diaz was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Galen Town Court.