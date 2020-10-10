Clyde woman charged in serious hit and run involving horse & buggy

State Police Investigators out of Lyons reported the arrest on Friday (20/2) of Paige M. Rivenburgh, age 25, of John Street in the Village of Clyde following an accident involving Rivenburg’s vehicle and an Amish horse and buggy.



State Police responded to the serious injury hit and run accident on Route 414 in the Town of Rose involving a vehicle vs. horse and buggy on Friday July 8th at 5:54 p.m.



The horse drawn buggy was traveling southbound when a vehicle also traveling southbound struck the buggy from behind and fled the scene.



The operator of the buggy, Carolina Miller, age 24, from Clyde, was transported to Strong Hospital for serious injuries. The passenger in the buggy, Ervin Miller, age 3, from Rose, was also taken to Strong Hospital for serious injuries. They were both released after several days.



Rivenburgh was not injured and later turned herself in to the Clyde Police Department some time later.



Rivenburgh was charged with Misdemeanor Assault in the Third Degree; Misdemeanor Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree; and Felony leaving the Scene of a Serious Personal Injury Accident. She was released on appearance tickets for Rose Town Court on October 26.