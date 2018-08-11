Convenience store employee arrested for 39 counts of Petit Larceny

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Tuesday (8/7) at 8:04 a.m. of a Town of Webster woman following a larceny investigation that occurred at the Speedway Gas Station, located at 6290 Slocum Road in the Town of Ontario.

Patricia Clark, age 25, of 56 Webster Manor Drive, Apartment #7, Town of Webster, was charged with thirty nine counts of Petit Larceny and thirty nine counts of Falsifying Business Records in the Second Degree.

Clark was an employee at the Speedway. It is alleged that she made thirty nine fraudulent transactions while working, taking the proceeds for personal gain. She was issued an appearance ticket and released. Clark is scheduled to appear in the Town of Ontario Court at a later date.