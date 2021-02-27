Convicted Sex Offender arrested again after sexual contact with 13 year-old girl

State Police Investigators out of Lyons reported the arrest on Tuesday (2/23) of Matthew J. Hagar, age 33, of 1021 Driving Park Avenue in Newark for one count of Felony Criminal Sex Act in the First Degree.

The arrest stems from allegations of oral sexual conduct with a thirteen-year-old victim in the Town of Wolcott.

Records show that Hagar, an already convicted Level II Sex Offender, was arrested following charges of Felony Rape in the Second Degree and Sexual Abuse in the Third degree from an incident with a 14 year-old girl on December 9, 2007.

At the time Hagar was living at Waters Road in Red Creek and Ridge Road in the Town of Wolcott. He was convicted of the crimes on May 12, 2008 and served two years in State Prison, after which time he was registered as a Level II Sex Offender on the New York State Sex Offender Registry.

Hagar was arraigned in Wayne County Centralized Arraignment court before Judge Heath Teneyck with bail of $2,000 cash, $4,000 bond and or $10,000 partially secured bond remanding him to the Wayne County Jail.

Hagar was then released after posting a partially secured bond and is scheduled to reappear at 12:00 p.m., on February 27, in the Town of Wolcott Court.

Standing Orders of Protection were issued for the victim.