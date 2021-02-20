Corrections Officer charged with supplying inmates drugs

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Thursday (2/18) at 4:15 p.m. of Corrections Officer Seth M. Welch, age 26, of South Main Street in Newark, for Promoting Prison Contraband in the First and the Second Degree, Receiving Reward for Official Misconduct in the Second Degree, Official Misconduct, and Criminal Sale of Marihuana in the 4th Degree.

The charges stem from an investigation at the Wayne County Jail which allege Welch supplied inmates with illicit drugs while on duty. Welch was arrested at the Wayne County Jail where he was arraigned CAPS Court and released.

Welch is scheduled to appear in the Town of Lyons Court at a later date and time to answer to the charges. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

Sheriff Barry Virts immediately suspended Welch pending the outcome of the investigation. An internal investigation into the matter is also pending.