Law & Order
Couple charged after using heroin with child in back seat
The Wayne County Office of The Sheriff reported the arrest on Saturday (4/13) of Riley Griffith Rust, age 22 and Sarah Riedl, age 25, of Boston Road in the Town of Ontario, following a suspicious condition complaint on Brick Schoolhouse Road in the Town of Huron.
Deputies were dispatched to the area of Brick Schoolhouse Road near Route 104 for a suspicious condition concerning a female going to a house asking for hot water for her baby but no car or baby were seen by the complainant. Deputies located the vehicle near the Brick Schoohouse Road and Route 104 intersection in the driveway of an abandoned house.
Drug residue and a paraphernalia were found in the vehicle. Rust was placed into custody for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree. Rust was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Huron Town Court on a later date to answer the charge
Further investigation found there was another incident that occurred earlier in evening in Ontario. It is alleged that Rust and Riedl used heroin with their three month old daughter in the back seat of a vehicle, while in the McDonald’s parking lot. They then proceeded towards Wolcott where they came in contact with Deputies.
Riedl and Riley were charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The child was transferred safely to a family member. Rust and Riedl were remanded to central booking to await arraignment on the Endangering the Welfare of a Child charge.
