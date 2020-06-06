Courthouses in region begin Phase II return to operations

As the New York State Court System continues to navigate the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, 7th Judicial District Administrative Judge, Craig Doran announced that all eight counties (Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario , Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, Yates) in the district will being Phase II of Return to In-Person Operations (RIOP) on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 coinciding with Phase II of Un-PAUSE New York.

“The goal of Phase II is to safely increase foot traffic in our courthouses in a gradual, measured manner so that the Court can address matters that require an in-person appearance while continuing to maximize virtual appearances”, Doran said. “All health and safety measures included in Phase I implemented to protect judges, litigants, lawyers and members of the public will continue and be enhanced during Phase II,” he added.

1. Matters in need of immediate attention as outlined in Administrative Order of the Chief Administrative Judge of the Courts AO-78-2020 (except as follows in Number 2) will be conducted in-person and heard by the Assigned Judge.

2. Criminal, Juvenile Delinquency and Mental Hygiene Law Proceedings pertaining to a hospitalized adult shall be held virtually and heard by the Assigned Judge.

3. Non-Essential matters will continue to be held virtual and heard by the Assigned Judge.

4. Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) shall be conducted virtually.

During Phase II, non-judicial staffing levels will minimally increase to support necessary administrative court functions as well as provide support for the increase in foot traffic into courthouses. Non-reporting court staff will continue to work virtually during Phase II.

Individuals with court-related questions are encouraged to call his/her designated county courthouse. Contact information is available online for all courthouses in the 7th Judicial District at http://ww2.nycourts.gov/courts/7jd/index.shtml.