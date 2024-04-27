David Evans sentenced to 25 years to life for Predatory Sexual Assault of a Child

On Wednesday, April 24, 2024, Wayne County Court Judge Richard M. Healy sentenced 34-year-old David E. Evans to 25 years to life in the Department of Corrections on each of the two convictions for Predatory Sexual Assault of a Child and 15 years in the Department of Corrections with 5 years Post Release Supervision on the conviction for Attempted Rape in the First Degree. All of the sentences are to run concurrent to each other. This case was investigated by the Newark Police Department and was prosecuted by Acting Wayne County District Attorney Christine K. Callanan.

The crimes were reported on November 1st, 2021 and, following an investigation, Evans was arrested on February 9, 2023.

“This sentence was a much needed resolution for the young survivor of this case,” said Acting Wayne County District Attorney Christine K. Callanan. “She showed incredible strength throughout this process and I hope this life sentence returns to her a sense of safety that the defendant stole from her when he abused her and her trust. These cases continue to remind us of the critical work done every day by the Child Advocacy Center of Wayne County and that without their commitment to survivors these prosecutions may not be possible. The maximum sentence was the only appropriate outcome.”