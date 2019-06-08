Deputies: Wayne County man paid bail with phony money

Romulus, N.Y. – A Newark man is facing charges after deputies say he used counterfeit money to bail himself out of jail.

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says Steven Wilcox, 22, had been held at the Seneca County Correctional Facility on $200 bail from a separate arrest. They say he paid with a real $100 bill, as well as a phony one.

After his release, deputies say it was discovered the bill was a fake.

He was arrested this week and charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument. He was remanded to jail on $1,500 cash bail or $3,000 bond.