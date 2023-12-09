Deshawn Faniel faces numerous Felony charges in Williamson

State Troopers out of Williamson respoinded to a disturbance on King Street in Williamson on Saturday (12/2) at 7:32 p.m.

It is alleged that Deshawn Faniel, age 31, of 6910 Ridge Road, Apt. 1 in Sodus, who is well known to area police, hit another man in the head with the butt of a shotgun and then broke a window on a vehicle.

Faniel was charged with Felony Assault in the Second Degree-Intent to Cause Physical Injury With a Weapon, Misdemeanors Menacing in the Second Degree; Felony Robbery in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree- Previous Conviction.

He also punched a female in the hewad four times and stole a bottler of Jim Beam, valued at 99¢ from her. He was charged with Robbery in the Third Degree and Harassment in the Second Degree.

He was remanded to the Wayne County Jail and will appear initially in the Williamson Town Court