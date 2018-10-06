DNA link leads to 2013 arrest for Galen business burglary

The Wayne County Office of Sheriff reported the arrest on Thursday (10/4) at 4:24 p.m. of a Town of Sodus man following continued investigation into a 2013 burglary at a Town of Galen business.

Chase A. Braman, age 21, of 7248 Ridge Road in the Town of Sodus, turned himself in on a warrant and was charged with one count of Burglary in the third degree.

It is alleged that Braman broke in and entered a Town of Galen business in October of 2013 and stole money while in the business. Property was also damaged during the incident.

A recent DNA link between an item left at the scene and Braman led to the arrest.

Braman was arraigned on the charge in Town of Galen court before Justice Lester Carr, and was released on his own recognizance, to reappear in Town of Galen Court at a later date to answer the charge.