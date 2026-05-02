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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Law & Order

Domestic incident leads to felony arrests after rifle shot and stand-off

May 2, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

State Police received a report of a shot fired during a domestic incident on Yates Road in the Town of Savannah on Saturday (4/25) at 6:22 a.m.

It is alleged that a former girlfriend of Randy J. Taylor, age 48, of 3944 Yates Road in Savannah went to the residence to pick up some of her belongings. Taylor confronted her, at which time he discharged a rifle shot at her feet and threatened her.

The female victim left and reported the incident to State Police. When they arrived at the Taylor residence he refused to exit the residence and a stand-off began.

In the morning Taylor surrendered to the troopers and he was subsequently charged with Felony Reckless endangerment in the First Degree; Felony Criminal Contempt for Violating a Court Order of Protection; and Felony Criminal Possession of a Loaded Firearm.

Taylor was taken to the Wayne county Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released on pre-trial services to appear initially in Town of Butler Court on May 20th.

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.