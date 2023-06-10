Domestic incident leads to five charges for Town of Ontario man

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Sunday (6/4) at 4:29 a.m. of Robert C. Nielsen-Swartzenberg, age 36, of Ridge Road in the Town of Ontario, following an investigation into a domestic incident that occurred in the Town of Ontario.

It is alleged that Nielsen-Swartzenberg shoved a female victim to the ground and proceeded to throw items at the same female victim in the presence of a child under the age of 17.

It is further alleged that Nielsen-Swartzenberg did smash the victim’s cell phone valued at approximately $1,800 rendering it inoperable.

It is further alleged that when Deputies attempted to arrest him, he physically resisted at which point a brief physical altercation between deputies and Nielsen-Swartzenberg ensued.

Nielsen-Swartzenberg was ultimately taken into custody and arrested for 1 Count of Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree, 1 Count of Harassment in the 2nd Degree, 1 Count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, 1 Count of Resisting Arrest and 1 Count of Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree.

He was subsequently transported to the Wayne County Jail for CAP arraignment and released is to appear in the Town of Ontario Court.

An Order of Protection was issued for the woman.