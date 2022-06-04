Domestic incident leads to multiple charges for Palmyra man

State Troopers out of Lyons, reported the arrest on Saturday (5/28) of Thomas S. Vandusen, age 31, formerly of 24 Queen Street in Lyons.

It is alleged that Vandusen had a domestic dispute with a girlfriend on Queen Street. He reportedly ripped her purse away containing her wallet and took the woman’s cell phone and fled.

He was subsequently charged with Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, Felony Robbery in the Third Degree and Felony Aggravated Family Offense.

Vandusen, now residing on Canal Street in Palmyra, was again arrested on Tuesday (5/31) at 8:12 p.m. by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, Identity Theft in the Second Degree and Petit Larceny.

It is alleged Vandusen took the woman’s cell phone on March 15, then used the phone to access the victim’s Cash App at which he made multiple transactions from the victim’s account to his personal Cash App account. Vandusen was able to transfer over $1500 dollars from the victim’s account.

Vandusen was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in court on the additional charges.