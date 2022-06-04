Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
June 4th 2022, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Domestic incident leads to multiple charges for Palmyra man

by WayneTimes.com
June 4, 2022

State Troopers out of Lyons, reported the arrest on Saturday (5/28) of Thomas S. Vandusen, age 31, formerly of 24 Queen Street in Lyons.

It is alleged that Vandusen had a domestic dispute with a girlfriend on Queen Street. He reportedly ripped her purse away containing her wallet and took the woman’s cell phone and fled.

He was subsequently charged with Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, Felony Robbery in the Third Degree and Felony Aggravated Family Offense.

Vandusen, now residing on Canal Street in Palmyra, was again arrested on Tuesday (5/31) at 8:12 p.m. by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, Identity Theft in the Second Degree and Petit Larceny.

It is alleged Vandusen took the woman’s cell phone on March 15, then used the phone to access the victim’s Cash App at which he made multiple transactions from the victim’s account to his personal Cash App account. Vandusen was able to transfer over $1500 dollars from the victim’s account. 

Vandusen was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in  court on the additional charges.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Lowery, Thomas Melvin

LYONS: T. Melvin ‘Rebel’ Lowery, 87, died Wednesday (June 1, 2022) at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Friends may call from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (June 11th) at the Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps Street, Lyons, where a funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. Memorials, in his name, may be made to […]

Read More
Holla, Lorraine M. (Giofrida)

 SODUS/ENGLEWOOD, FL: Entered into rest peacefully on June 1, 2022 at age 88. Predeceased by her husband: Joseph F. Holla and son, James Michael Holla. Lorraine was a devoted and well respected Registered Nurse for many years at Newark Wayne Community and Rochester General Hospitals. Survived by her children, Raymond J. Holla, Mary (Tim) Morse, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square