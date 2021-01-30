Drive by shootings lead to one arrest, more pending

On Sunday January 17, at 9:07 p.m. Newark Police were dispatched by Wayne County E-911 to High Street for a disturbance of gunshots. Responding officers located 2 physically uninjured victims who reported that while in an automobile an individual had fired a gun at them and drove away.

The Newark Police investigation, in coordination with the Wayne County Office of Sheriff, State Police and the Wayne County District Attorney Office, were able to identify, locate and arrest the individual on Tuesday, January 26, at 6:12 p.m .

Richie A. Stokes, age 33, of Redfield Street in Clyde was charged with; 2 counts of Criminal Possession of Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony; 1 count of Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, a class C Felony and 1 count of Attempted Assault in the Second Degree, a class E Felony. It is believed the Newark shooting was in a revenge response to the Clyde incident. Stokes was transported to the Wayne County Correctional Facility, for arraignment on those charges and remanded to jail. The Newark case will be presented to a Grand Jury.

Richie A. Stokes

Several days after the Newark incident, on Wednesday (1/20), sometime between 9:30-9:45 p.m. a lone man walked up to a house in the on Redfield Street Village of Clyde, belonging to Stokes. The man opened fire at the two side by side apartments with a handgun.

A total of four shots were fired, one penetrated and upstairs widow on the apartment of the left, pierced a window to a bedroom where a woman was sitting on her bed. The other shot was fired into the first floor apartment, where four children were sleeping in a back room bedroom.

In the apartment on the right, a bullet passed through a widow, striking a mirror and the wall, before dropping to the floor. The path of the fourth bullet went undiscovered.

Living in the left apartment was a former girlfriend of Richie Stokes, along with one of his children. Stokes resided in the right apartment with his current girlfriend.

A woman living in the apartments reported seeing a Dodge vehicle pass by the residence several times before the shooting. Police believe the shooter parked the rented vehicle a distance away, walked up the house and began firing. Video surveillance confirms the lone male walking up to the house and firing the handgun.

According to Clyde Police Officer in Charge, Jeff Shields, the shooting was reportedly over money. It was discovered the Dodge was a rental from Hertz Rent-A-Car, rented by the suspects girlfriend.

Bullet shells and bullets recovered from the scene and video evidence is being reviewed by State Police forensic units.

Police indicated they believe they know the identity of the man in the Clyde shooting and are developing more leads in the case still pending.