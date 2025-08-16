What are you looking for?

Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Law & Order

Driver asleep at the wheel at McDonalds parking lot charged with DWAI-Drugs

August 16, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

On Tuesday (8/12) at 7:44 a.m. State troopers out of Lyons received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot of the McDonalds restaurant with the two males asleep.

The troopers found the vehicle still running and the driver, Cory D. Myers, age 31, of Boughton Hill Road in the Town of Victor.

Following an evaluation, Myers was charged with felony DWAI-Drugs.  The felony charge was due to a prior conviction for DWAI-Drugs-Within  10 years.

He was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court and released to appear initially in Lyons Court

