Driver faces numerous charges after crashing stolen vehicle in Ontario

State Police out of Williamson responded to a report of a one vehicle crash at Route 104 and Cortland Drive in the Town of Ontario on Tuesday (11/28) at 4:14 p.m.

The vehicle operator was found in car stolen out of the City of Rochester. It was also discovered he had no license, since it had been revoked for numerous alcohol violations.

Michael P. Romell, age 28, of West Main Street in Rochester was taken to the hospital after it was determined, and he admitted, he was intoxicated. Blood was drawn to determine his level and type of drug intoxication.

He was subsequently arrested for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree, Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the First Degree and Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs.

Upon his release from the hospital, Romell was taken to the Wayne County Jail, where he was held as a Predicate Felon. He will appear in Ontario Town Court for a preliminary hearing on December fourth.

The vehicle owner was notified and picked up the vehicle after it had been towed from the scene of the accident/arrest.