Driver, with a .25% BAC, faces Felony charges with a child in the vehicle

On Saturday (5/17) at 1:02 p.m. State Troopers out of Lyons reported stopping a vehicle on Heidenreich Road in Arcadia.

The vehicle operator, Lynn O’Neil Carr, age 34, of 5 Emory Rise in Fairport was subsequently arrested for Felony Aggravated DWI With a Passenger Less Than 16 year old; Felony Aggravated DWI, with a blood alcohol level of .25% and traffic and vehicle violations.

Carr was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released on his own recognizance to a sober third party to with appearance tickets for Arcadia Town Court on May 21st.

His vehicle was towed from the scene of the stop.