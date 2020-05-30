Law & Order
Drunk driver plows into Clyde building
State Troopers out of Lyons, along with the Clyde Fire Department responded to a pick up truck plowing into a two-story commercial building, with upper apartments at 31 Glasgow Street in the Village of Clyde on Sunday (5/24) at 10:20 p.m.
The driver of the vehicle, Marcus A. Lee, age 30, of Orchard Street in Clyde walked away from the crash site and sat in some nearby grass. He told police he stepped on the gas, instead of the brake while approaching.
Lee was charged with DWI/BAC and Aggravated DWI with a blood alcohol level of .18%. He initially told the Troopers he had three or four Twisted Tea drinks.
The vehicle was towed from the scene and Lee was released on appearance tickets for Galen Town Court.
Village of Clyde Code Enforcement Officer, Tom Sawtelle said the residents of the upstairs apartments were temporarily relocated until an engineer ensured the stability of the building on Tuesday and the residents were told they could return.
Latest News
Here’s to the Lyons Lions Class of 2020
A tribute – written by Linda Guest, Lyons Town Historian History is defined as: the branch of knowledge dealing with...
$32,905 of Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds available
The Wayne County Local EFSP Board has been awarded Federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)...
Newark student launches “Books to Africa” literacy project
Newark High School 9th grader Andrea Malach is working to inspire a love of literacy in a rural African community,...
Recent Obituaries
Flynn-Johncox, Marjorie (Marge)
WOLCOTT: Passed away suddenly on May 14, 2020. She was born on July 20,1953 to parents Hayes and Hilda Heck-Flynn....
Moser, Bonnie A.
PALMYRA: Bonnie died on May 27, 2020 at age 55. She is survived by her children, Bessie, Melvin, Nikki, Tiffani...
Wade, Carl W.
WILLIAMSON: Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on May 27, 2020 at age 73. Predeceased by his parents: Donald...