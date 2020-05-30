Drunk driver plows into Clyde building

State Troopers out of Lyons, along with the Clyde Fire Department responded to a pick up truck plowing into a two-story commercial building, with upper apartments at 31 Glasgow Street in the Village of Clyde on Sunday (5/24) at 10:20 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle, Marcus A. Lee, age 30, of Orchard Street in Clyde walked away from the crash site and sat in some nearby grass. He told police he stepped on the gas, instead of the brake while approaching.

Lee was charged with DWI/BAC and Aggravated DWI with a blood alcohol level of .18%. He initially told the Troopers he had three or four Twisted Tea drinks.

The vehicle was towed from the scene and Lee was released on appearance tickets for Galen Town Court.

Village of Clyde Code Enforcement Officer, Tom Sawtelle said the residents of the upstairs apartments were temporarily relocated until an engineer ensured the stability of the building on Tuesday and the residents were told they could return.