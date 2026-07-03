Dundee man sends six separate victims to the hospital

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of a Town of Dundee man following an investigation into a reported disturbance at a residence on Hydesville Road in the Town of Arcadia.

Deputies responded to the location and found three victims on scene who were assaulted and required medical attention. The unknown suspect had fled the scene before responding Deputies arrived. While conducting the investigation, there was a 911 call reporting an assault on Tellier Road in the Town of Arcadia. Deputies responded to Tellier Road to find that the suspect had fled the scene again. A victim at the residence sustained an arm injury when the suspect attempted to force entry into the residence. While Deputies were investigating the Tellier Road assault, it was discovered that the suspect was in a neighboring residence along with the two occupants whom the suspect had also assaulted. Six victims from three separate residences were transported to area hospitals for medical treatment due to injuries sustained in the attacks.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jonathan Shearin, age 34, of 41 Starkey Point road in Dundee, NY.

Shearin was charged with 5 counts of Burglary in the first degree, 1 count of Robbery in the second degree, 9 counts of Assault in the second degree, 1 count of Assault in the third degree, and 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree. Shearin was held at the Wayne County Jail to await CAP arraignment.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by New York State Police, Newark Police Department and Wayne County EMS.

Shearin was scheduled to appear in Arcadia Town Court on 7/2.