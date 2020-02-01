DWI with a BAC of .30% – driver almost hits police vehicle

The Macedon Police Department reported the arrest on Sunday (1/26) at approximately 10:30 p.m. of Albert American Horse Jr, age 58, of Route 31 in Macedon.

American Horse was observed driving with no headlights operating on State Route 31. He reportedly missed an oncoming State Police vehicle. Prior to American Horse being stopped he also passed another law enforcement officer on a separate traffic stop and came within feet of the marked police vehicle with its emergency lights activated.

When American Horse was stopped an investigation discovered that he was intoxicated. American Horse was transported to Macedon Police Department. He was subsequently charged with DWI, Aggravated DWI with a BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .30%, No Headlights, Fail to Move Over for an Emergency Vehicle and Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Third Degree. American Horse vehicle was towed from the scene of the stop and he was issued appearance tickets for Macedon Court on February 11.