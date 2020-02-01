Law & Order
DWI with a BAC of .30% – driver almost hits police vehicle
The Macedon Police Department reported the arrest on Sunday (1/26) at approximately 10:30 p.m. of Albert American Horse Jr, age 58, of Route 31 in Macedon.
American Horse was observed driving with no headlights operating on State Route 31. He reportedly missed an oncoming State Police vehicle. Prior to American Horse being stopped he also passed another law enforcement officer on a separate traffic stop and came within feet of the marked police vehicle with its emergency lights activated.
When American Horse was stopped an investigation discovered that he was intoxicated. American Horse was transported to Macedon Police Department. He was subsequently charged with DWI, Aggravated DWI with a BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .30%, No Headlights, Fail to Move Over for an Emergency Vehicle and Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Third Degree. American Horse vehicle was towed from the scene of the stop and he was issued appearance tickets for Macedon Court on February 11.
Latest News
Marion’s Main Street gets a boost from local developer, Restore NY program
Residents, local politicians and business owners all turned out for the official unveiling of the new Marion Main Street on...
Walworth couple recognized as NHRA Persons of the Year
Mabel and Duke Risley of Walworth were thrilled to receive several awards at the NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) Awards...
The Times of Wayne County’s Scholar Athlete of the Week
The Times of Wayne County is proud to honor Newark’s William Trembley as its Scholar Athlete of the Week. The...
Recent Obituaries
Urban, Patricia, “Pat”
WILLIAMSON: Patricia, “Pat” Urban passed away peacefully on Tuesday January 28, 2020 at the age of 86. She was predeceased...
Peters, Alvin
MANCHESTER/WILLIAMSON: Age 86, passed away at home on Friday, January 17, 2020. Alvin was born June 30, 1933 in Williamson,...
Phillips, Beatrice M.
CLIFTON SPRINGS/NEWARK: Beatrice M. Phillips, 92 died Tuesday (January 28, 2020) at the Vienna Gardens in Phelps. A Memorial service...