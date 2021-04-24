Employee arrested in theft of expensive equipment

On Monday (4/12) the Village of Clyde Police Department arrested Jeffrey C. Furgal, age 36, of 62 Garden Parkway in the Town of Henrietta, for Grand Larceny.

It is alleged that Furgal, an ex-employee of Thomas Electronics stole a EZ-air weld valued at $3,712.80 and a Miya chi untick welder valued at $15,677.90 from the Clyde business. The total value of stolen items was $19,390.70. The welders were sold through a social media site and, when the purchaser, located in Massachusetts, called the manufacturer for some replacement parts, he discovered the equipment was stolen.

Arrangements were made by the purchaser to return the equipment to Thomas Electronics through attorney negotiations

Furgal was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Town of Galen Court on May 5th before Judge Carol Heald.