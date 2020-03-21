Law & Order
Employee embezzles $58,000 from Arcadia Company
It took three years and a dedicated State Police Invesigator out of Lyons to decipher all the paperwork. On Wednesday (3/11) the former bookkeeper for Empire Enterprises tree service out of the Town of Arcadia was arrested.
Shannon M. Forbes, age 36, of 197 Main Street in Phelps was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree. Forbes is accused of siphoning off over $58,000 from the Company over five year period.
According to Empire Enterprises owner, Joe Bartucca, one of Forbes’ tasks was submitting payroll, and handling records, mail and some communications. She originally was hired part-time and eventually was supposed to work 30-35 hours per week. She convinced Bartucca to allow for direct deposit of payroll checks
Unbeknownst to the company, Forbes allegedly submitted an extra payroll check for herself, paid herself for normally unpaid holidays, vacation time and even overtime. In one of Forbes’ last dealings with the company, she withdrew $1,980.
The crime is a common bookkeeper foyle in cases where small companies have full trust in their employees. Bartucca siad he was too trusting. “I guess I treat everybody the way I want to be treated.”
The discrepencies came to light three years ago when the company supplying health care benefits to Empire Enterprises sent Joe a copy of the report via his phone and told him Forbes did not qualify for a certain benefit, due to her high income with the company.
That started a full record review over the time Forbes had worked for the company. Bartucca became frustrated with the legal system after the the paperwork lead to delays and refusals to proceed. He stated that once Investigator Gia Paddock took over the case, an arrest was finally made.
Forbes was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Town of Arcadia Court on the charge.
