Family trouble call leads to 200 yard chase through woods in hot weather, leading to drug arrest

State Police out of Williamson received a family trouble call on Wednesday (8/29) at 6938 Ridge Road in the Town of Sodus. The father of John A. Pryor Jr., age 36, called to report his son was out of control on drugs. At one point the father reported that John had threatened to “wreck his ass” while the father was going to the bathroom.

When police arrived at the front door, John reportedly ran out a back door and a foot chase through a wooded area continued in the hot weather for about 200 yards.

Pryor Jr., was taken into custody and police noted a baggie with six rocks of crack cocaine and some powdered cocaine extruding from his pocket.

Pryor was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree.

While being processed back at the Williamson station, Pryor became agitated and proclaimed he perhaps had smoked some “bad crack”. An ambulance was called and he was taken to Newark-Wayne Hospital, treated and released.

It was discovered Pryor Jr. was also wanted on a Williamson State Police warrant for Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree and Harassment in the Second Degree. He was arraigned on those charges and remanded to jail on $250 cash/$500 bond to appear in Williamson Court on September 26.

On the Sodus drug charge Pryor was arraigned and remanded on an additional $250 cash/$500 bond to appear in Sodus Court on September 12.