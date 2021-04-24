Father charged after tossing 8 month-old baby

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Friday (4/16) at 5 p.m. of Zachary Monachino, age 27, of North Creek Road in the Town of Palmyra.

On April 17th, 2021 Deputies responded to Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua, after receiving a call in regards to an 8 month old victim. Upon arrival at the hospital Deputies spoke with the mother of the victim. It was alleged that the father, Zachart Monachino, had thrown the child forcefully onto the couch the day prior.

Monachino was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He was transported to the Wayne County Jail for CAPS arraignment and released appear in the Town of Palmyra Court on May 19th.