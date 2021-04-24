Powered by Dark Sky
April 24th 2021, Saturday
Father charged after tossing 8 month-old baby

by WayneTimes.com
April 24, 2021

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Friday (4/16) at 5 p.m. of Zachary Monachino, age 27, of North Creek Road in the Town of Palmyra.

On April 17th, 2021 Deputies responded to Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua, after receiving a call in regards to an 8 month old victim.  Upon arrival at the hospital Deputies spoke with the mother of the victim.  It was alleged that the father, Zachart Monachino, had thrown the child forcefully onto the couch the day prior. 

 Monachino was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child.  He was transported to the Wayne County Jail for CAPS arraignment and released appear in the Town of Palmyra Court on May 19th.    

Local Weather

Smith, Ronald L.

PALMYRA: Died on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the age of 76. Family and friends are invited to call from 5-8pm on Tuesday, April 27 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. Covid precautions must be observed. Please join the family for graveside committal prayers on Wednesday, April 28 […]

Scribner, Julie L.

PALMYRA: Died on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the age of 81.  There will be no services at this time. The family will announce a gathering to remember Julie at a future date. Julie is survived by her son Matthew D. (Dianne) Scribner; grandsons David and Matthew Scribner; great-grandson Dakota Scribner; sisters Sharon (Tom) Camp […]

