Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
July 24th 2021, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 31
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Felony intoxicated, with three children in vehicle, Clyde man crashed into Sodus orchard

by WayneTimes.com
July 24, 2021

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Thursday (7/1) at 12:09 p.m. of Bradley S. Doyle, age 34, of 137 Marble Road in the Town of Clyde following the investigation into a property damage motor vehicle accident that occurred on Lake Road in the Town of Sodus.

It is alleged that Bradley was operating a motor vehicle at a high rate of speed on Lake Road and lost control of the vehicle due to the weather condition. Bradley left the roadway on the south side of Lake Road striking a fire hydrant and went through an apple orchard causing damage to numerous apple trees before the vehicle came to a stop.

It is also alleged that Bradley was operating the motor vehicle while he was intoxicated with a 10, 11 and 12 year old in the back seat of the vehicle. There were no injuries in the collision.

Bradley was transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office where he refused to submit to a breath test. Bradley was subsequently arrested for Felony Driving While Intoxicated, Refusal to Submit a Breath Test, Failure to Have Interlock Device Inside Vehicle as a result of a prior DWI conviction, Speed Not Reasonable and Prudent, Moved From Lane Unsafely, Unlicensed Operator, Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation First Degree and Driving While Intoxicated Leandra’s Law.

Bradley was transported to the Wayne County Jail where he was finger printed and photographed to await CAP arraignment  and released to appear in Sodus Town Court on the charges.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Langenstein, Dottie

6/30/1921-7/20/2021 NEWARK: Dorothy (Dottie) Marion (Fischer) Langenstein, long time resident of Newark, NY, died peacefully at age 100.  Born in the Bronx, NY, she was predeceased by her loving husband, Ferdinand J. Langenstein, DDS, and two granddaughters. Survived by her 12 children; Barbara(Frank), Dottie, Mary Lou (Larry), John (Penny), Tom(Lynn), Steve (Annette), Ann (Tim), Nancy, Jean (Rick), Joe, Marti (Dave), Jim (Keri); 32 grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren. A […]

Read More
VanCleaf, Lauren M.

 NEWARK: Lauren VanCleaf, 43, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at her home.   The family will greet friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark, NY. Lauren was born on Monday, July 25, 1977, in Rochester, NY. […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square