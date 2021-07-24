Felony intoxicated, with three children in vehicle, Clyde man crashed into Sodus orchard

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Thursday (7/1) at 12:09 p.m. of Bradley S. Doyle, age 34, of 137 Marble Road in the Town of Clyde following the investigation into a property damage motor vehicle accident that occurred on Lake Road in the Town of Sodus.

It is alleged that Bradley was operating a motor vehicle at a high rate of speed on Lake Road and lost control of the vehicle due to the weather condition. Bradley left the roadway on the south side of Lake Road striking a fire hydrant and went through an apple orchard causing damage to numerous apple trees before the vehicle came to a stop.

It is also alleged that Bradley was operating the motor vehicle while he was intoxicated with a 10, 11 and 12 year old in the back seat of the vehicle. There were no injuries in the collision.

Bradley was transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office where he refused to submit to a breath test. Bradley was subsequently arrested for Felony Driving While Intoxicated, Refusal to Submit a Breath Test, Failure to Have Interlock Device Inside Vehicle as a result of a prior DWI conviction, Speed Not Reasonable and Prudent, Moved From Lane Unsafely, Unlicensed Operator, Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation First Degree and Driving While Intoxicated Leandra’s Law.

Bradley was transported to the Wayne County Jail where he was finger printed and photographed to await CAP arraignment and released to appear in Sodus Town Court on the charges.