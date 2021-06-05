Fence contractor arrested for Grand Larceny/Scheme to Defraud

State Troopers out of Williamson received a complaint on May 4th, concerning a contractor who was supposed to install fencing, took deposits, but never did the work.
Ramiro Armendariz, age 30, of 4215 Pearsall Road in Williamson, doing business as Mex Fencing, was arrested on Sunday (5/30) at 4:16 p.m., reportedly took a $1900 deposit from a Sodus resident and never did the work.
He was also arrested by Oswego City Police Department where he took a $5300 deposit and again never did the work.
Armendariz was released on appearance tickets for Misdemeanors Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree and Scheme to Defraud for Sodus Court on June 23rd.
