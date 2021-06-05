Powered by Dark Sky
Fence contractor arrested for Grand Larceny/Scheme to Defraud

by WayneTimes.com
June 5, 2021
Ramiro Armendariz

State Troopers out of Williamson received a complaint on May 4th, concerning a contractor who was supposed to install fencing, took deposits, but never did the work.

Ramiro Armendariz, age 30, of 4215 Pearsall Road in Williamson, doing business as Mex Fencing, was arrested on Sunday (5/30) at 4:16 p.m., reportedly took a $1900 deposit from a Sodus resident and never did the work.

He was also arrested by Oswego City Police Department where he took a $5300 deposit and again never did the work.

Armendariz was released on appearance tickets for Misdemeanors Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree and Scheme to Defraud for Sodus Court on June 23rd.

Recent Obituaries

Vanderlinde, Penny S.

 SODUS: passed away on June 3, 2021 at 62 surrounded by her family. Born in Sodus, NY on April 5, 1959, to Bessie (Shields) and Larry Johnson, she was the fourth of five children. Penny is predeceased by both of her parents, brothers Michael, Larry (Bonnie), and Lee; her mother-in-law, Irene, and father-in-law, Toby; as […]

Read More
Chalupa Sr, Gregg

SODUS: Age 63, passed away June 1st, 2021 at Newark-Wayne Hospital. Gregg is predeceased by his father, Irving. He is survived by his wife, Evette; his mother, Jane; his sisters, Robin Charles and Debra Wigent; his children, Gregg (Robyn) Chalupa, Maryjane (Kenneth) LaDue, and Ann (Craig) Moscicki; 15 grandchildren; and his fur babies, Lulu, Bianca, […]

Read More
