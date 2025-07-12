Fire Chief pleads guilty in connection to $100K theft from department

State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Wayne County District Attorney Christine Callanan and New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James announced that William Storrs, a former fire chief and treasurer, pleaded guilty in connection with the theft of more than $101,000 from the Marbletown Volunteer Fire Department in Newark, New York.

“Instead of safeguarding fire department funds, William Storrs abused his position as treasurer and chief to steal over $100,000 for his own gain,” DiNapoli said.

Callanan said, “Mr. Storrs abused his position of authority to enrich himself at the expense of the very community he was sworn to serve. Thanks to the thorough investigative work of the State Comptroller’s Office and the New York State Police, he is being held accountable for his actions. This case serves as a reminder that public service is a privilege, not an opportunity for personal gain.”

James said, “Mr. Storrs was entrusted by the Marbletown Fire Department to serve and protect others, but instead preyed on the public’s philanthropy, all to fill his pockets. Dishonest conduct by those who use their position to steal money meant for the community will not be tolerated. I attribute the ongoing success in this case to our close partnership with the State Comptroller’s Office and Wayne County District Attorney’s Office to obtain justice for all those affected by this scheme.”

DiNapoli’s office launched a joint investigation into the Marbletown Fire Department with the New York State Police in 2024 looking into allegations of theft. They found Storrs used his position as treasurer and then later as chief to steal $101,000 over four years. From January 2020 to July 2024, he made numerous personal purchases with the fire department’s debit cards and made direct payments from the department’s bank accounts to his personal accounts. He also made payments to his wife’s credit card and purchased items from various retailers.

The theft was discovered when a member of the fire department attempted to make a purchase with the department’s debit card and it was declined due to lack of funds. Fire department officials then reported the unauthorized activity to the State Police. In July 2024, Storrs was replaced as chief and suspended from the fire department.

Storrs pled guilty to attempted Grand Larceny in the Second Degree before Judge Richard M. Healy. He is due back in court for sentencing on Sept. 3.