Five face drug charges following traffic stop

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Saturday (7/28) at 12:35 a.m. of five people following a traffic stop on State Route 21 in the Town of Palmyra.

The driver, David E. Converse, age 31, of 318 East, Avenue in Newark, was operating the vehicle without a driver’s license and his privileges to operate a vehicle in the State of New York had been suspended for Failure to Pay Fines in two different jurisdictions.

During the stop cocaine, marijuana and heroin were located in the vehicle. None of the five occupants knew who the drugs belonged too. Subsequently Jordan T. DeJohn, age 22, of 6561 Snake Road in Newark, Christopher M. Ford, age 25, of 121 Driving Park Circle in Newark, Bradley J. Burdick, age 31, and his fiancé Krystal A. Daniels, 28, both of 3158 Goosen Road in Marion, and the driver, Converse, were all charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree.

Converse was additionally charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree and Unlicensed Operator. DeJohn was additionally charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.

All five were released to appear in Town of Palmyra Court on September 5 to answer to the charges.