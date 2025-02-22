Fleeing Palmyra man faces a slew of charges

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Friday (2/17) at 12:15 a.m. pursuit in the Towns of Palmyra and Macedon.

Deputies charged Colby C. Sears, of Quaker Road in Palmyra for Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in the 3rd Degree, Obstructing Government Administration in the 2nd Degree, Reckless Driving, Failure to Yield the Right of Way to an Emergency Vehicle, Speeding, Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign, Improper Left Turn, Unsafe Starting, Failure to Use Lights, Failure to Keep Right and Moving From Lane Unsafely.

It is alleged that Mr. Sears failed to comply after deputies attempted to stop him for a stop sign violation. Mr. Sears was able to avoid capture at the time of the incident by driving through several farm fields, away from deputies. Mr. Sears was later identified as the operator of the vehicle.

Mr. Sears was transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for further processing before being released with appearance tickets.

Mr. Sears is due to appear before the Town of Palmyra and Town of Macedon Court at a later date to answer the charges.