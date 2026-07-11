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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Law & Order

Following traffic stop, vehicle inventory reveals felony level drugs

July 11, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

  The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Monday (7/6) at 10:30 a.m. of Albert A. Webber, age 71, of  172 Canal Street in Lyons and Chloe E. Goodman, age 24, of 720 Franklin Street in Lyons, following a traffic stop in the Town of Sodus.

On June 27th, 2026, deputies executed a traffic stop on Rotterdam Road in the Town of Sodus. The operator Albert A. Webber was observed to have a revoked drivers license.

During the traffic stop, Goodman was located in the back seat and arrested on a Superior Court warrant for a Burglary in the Second Degree charged from 6/17/25. She was held at the Wayne County Jail with bail pending her appearance on July 14th.

Deputies conducted an inventory search prior to the vehicle being towed from the scene. During the search Deputies located suspected crack cocaine and packaging material used for sales of narcotic drugs. 

During the investigation, Webber was transported to Newark Wayne Hospital for medical issues.

On July 2nd, 2026, the Wayne County Court issued a bench warrant for Webber from prior charges from narcotic investigations.

On July 6th, 2026, Webber was arrested on his bench warrant and additionally charged with Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd Degree with Intent to Sell, Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance -for possession of one eighths ounce or more, and Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree, from the June 27th traffic stop. On Monday, July 6th, 2026, Albert Webber appeared at Wayne County Court  on the new charges and remanded to the Wayne County Jail on bail to appear in Town of Sodus Court on July 10th.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wayne County District Attorneys Office, and citizens of Wayne County. 

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
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