Former Lyons teacher arrested for possession of child porn

The New York State Police announce the arrest of Tracy J. Przepiora, age 57, of Victor, NY, a former Lyons school teacher, following a comprehensive child exploitation investigation conducted by State Police Canandaigua Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Troop E Computer Crimes Unit, and Troop E Forensic Investigation Unit.

On May 30, 2025, the New York State Police in Canandaigua received a Cyber Tipline from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children reporting the possession of child abuse material. On June 12, 2025, a search warrant was executed on County Route 41 in the town of Victor as a part of an ongoing child exploitation investigation; multiple devices were seized for forensic examination by the Troop E Computer Crimes Unit (CCU).

Following the analysis, investigators determined that Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) was present on a seized device.

On Tuesday, June 17, at 12:48 p.m. Przepiora was arrested for Promote An Obscene Sexual Performance By A Child Less Than 17 Years Of Age (D Felony) and Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child (E Felony)

Przepiora was processed at SP Canandaigua and transported to Ontario County Jail for CAP arraignment to appear in Victor Town Court.