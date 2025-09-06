Former Marbletown fire chief sentenced for $101K theft from department

William Storrs, the former chief and treasurer of the Marbletown Volunteer Fire Department, has been sentenced to four months of weekends in the Wayne County Jail and five years of probation for stealing more than $101,000 from the department. He has also been ordered to pay $101,394.50 in restitution.

State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said, "William Storrs abused the trust of the community he was sworn to serve and protect by stealing over $100,000 in fire department funds for his own profit."

DiNapoli credited the partnership with the New York State Police and Wayne County District Attorney Christine Callanan for holding Storrs accountable and ensuring the recovery of the stolen funds.

Callanan emphasized the breach of duty, stating, "Public funds exist to serve the community, not to line the pockets of those in power. Mr. Storrs’ theft was a serious breach of duty, but today he has been held to account and ordered to repay every dollar he stole."

The investigation, launched by DiNapoli’s office and the New York State Police in 2024, revealed that Storrs used his roles to steal $101,000 over four years. From January 2020 to July 2024, he made personal purchases with the department’s debit cards and transferred funds from the department’s accounts to his own and his wife’s credit card.

The theft came to light when a department member’s attempt to use the department’s debit card was declined due to insufficient funds. This prompted officials to report the unauthorized activity, leading to Storrs’ suspension and replacement as chief in July 2024.

Storrs was sentenced by Judge Richard M. Healy in Wayne County Court.