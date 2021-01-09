Former Palmyra man charged with child Rape

Raymond H. Pohl

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Sunday (1/3/21) at 2 p.m. of a Shortsville man for Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, Course of Conduct against a Child in the First Degree, Rape in the First Degree, and Criminal Sex Act in the First Degree.



Raymond H. Pohl, age 54, of 3652 Route 96 Lot #5, in Shortsville, New York, was arrested after an investigation was initiated by Wayne County Child Protective.



A child abuse hotline tip was received, reporting that Raymond had sexual contact with a child that was living in his home at the time. It is alleged that Raymond, on a weekly basis, while living with the child in the Village of Palmyra, had vaginal and oral sexual intercourse with the child. The child was less than thirteen years old at the time.



Raymond was arrested and arraigned at Wayne County CAPS Court, and was remanded to jail without bail. A Stay Away Order of Protection was issued protecting the child involved.