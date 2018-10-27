Former Walworth woman extradited from Florida on Felony DWI warrant

State Police, in conjunction with the Wayne County District Attorney’s office reported the arrest on Monday (10/22) of Veronica E. Guszcza, age 25, formerly of Leeward Circle in Walworth.

Guszcza was first arrested for Driving While Intoxicated by Macedon Police and convicted in 2013.

Guszcza was arrested again by State Police in June of 2017, after a complaint of an erratic driver on Waterford Road in Walworth and found passed out in her driveway in a smashed up car with a flat tire. She was again arrested and indicted for Felony DWI.

Guszcza fled to Coconut Creek, Florida and was located and arrested on October 4 and eventually extradited to Wayne County. She was arraigned in County Court and remanded to jail on No Bail. She appeared in County Court on Wednesday (10/24) where her bail was reduced to $2500 cash/$5000 bond to reappear in County Court on January 9, 2019.