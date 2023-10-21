Four arrested for Criminal Mischief spree in Williamson and Sodus 

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrests on Wednesday (10/18) of Eric J. Eible, age 21, of Parsells Avenue in the City of Rochester, Shawndel M. Drechsler, age 20, of East Union Street in the Village of Newark, Colleen N. Emert, age 38, of Wilkinson Road in the Town of Macedon, and Michael J. Heim, age 34, of Wilkinson Road in the Town of Macedon.

All four subjects were charged with 2 counts of Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree and 1 count of Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree following the conclusion of multiple criminal mischief investigations that occurred in the Towns of Williamson and Sodus. It is alleged that on June 27th, 2023, Eible, Drechsler, Emert, and Heim used BB guns to shoot the restroom building at the Williamson Town Park causing $5,449.39 worth of damage.

Then on June 30th, 2023, Eible, Drechsler, Emert, and Heim used BB guns to shoot a window out of the Sodus RGE building causing $7,500 worth of damage and then used the BB guns to shoot windows of multiple school buses at the Sodus School District Bus Garage causing $1,084.56 worth of damage.

Three BB guns were seized during the course of the investigation. Eible, Drechsler, Emert, and Heim were subsequently arrested and held at the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released to appear in Williamson and Sodus Town Courts.