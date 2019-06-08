Four injured when driver goes berserk in Sodus incident

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff, assisted by Sodus Police Department and the New York State Police, reported the arrest on Saturday (6/1) at 8:48 p.m. of Willie Dan Nash Jr., age 21, currently residing in the Village of Newark, following the report of a Hit-and-Run Personal Injury Motor Vehicle Accident.

Officers responded to 114 / 116 West Main Street to a report of several people having been struck by a car, then the vehicle crashing into the building.

Four people were transported to Strong Memorial House in Rochester. There was one 15 year old female that sustained a fracture hip, a 29 year old female that sustained a fracture shin bone, a 15 year old female who sustained a sprained wrist, and a 1 year old female who was involved in the accident but was uninjured and released from the hospital.

Terrie Dunn, age 15, was inside the apartment when a one-year-old a baby flew through the window moments after another teen, who was holding her, was allegedly hit by Nash’s car. The baby landed in Dunn’s arms.

“All of the sudden, I just see bright lights coming at me,” Dunn said. “I see my best friend’s pinned. When she was pinned up against the house that’s when the baby came flying, and in my mind I’m like oh my god what’s going on.”

Deputies said Nash hit the baby’s mother and a 15-year-old girl who was holding the child.

Dunn is still trying to process what happened.

“I was sitting on the couch, and I was just in so much shock,” said Dunn.

Pamela Robinson, a neighbor, rushed out to help.

“It was very chaotic; there was a lot of injured people,” said Robinson. “I was trying to keep everyone calm. We were trying to maintain this situation, get things under control. It’s just a crazy thing to happen. It’s sad.”

Dunn sustained a sprained wrist. Doctors wrapped her arm in an elastic bandage to prevent swelling.

Miraculously, the baby only has a small scratch on her foot.

“I’m very thankful. I don’t know what would’ve happened if I wasn’t there,” said Dunn. “I love her to death like she’s my own child.”

Nash turned himself in to authorities over 3 hours after the incident. The incident is believed to have started after someone threw a bottle of alcohol at Nash’s vehicle. Nash drove his vehicle in a reckless manner and lost control, striking the above listed people and building.

Nash was charged with 2-Counts of Assault in the Second Degree a class D-Felony, 1-Count of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree a class A-Misdemeanor, Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Motor Vehicle Accident, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Second Degree, and Unlicensed Operator.

Nash was brought to the Wayne County Office of Sheriff’s Jail, arraigned and remanded to jail on $1500 cash/$3000 bond to appear in Sodus Court.

Photos and input from Times news partner 13WHAM