Four more indicted for March 2023 "smash and grab" at Filer’s PowerSports in Macedon

The Macedon Police Department reported the arrests of several defendants following an extensive investigation into a burglary that occurred at Filers Powersports on Route 31 in Macedon in 2023.

Patrols were dispatched for the report of a burglary that had already occurred. Upon arrival, patrols observed significant damage to the building and made entry to search the premises but did not find anyone inside.

It was determined that there were nine dirt bikes stolen from the business, as well as damage to machines inside.

Officers located blood evidence that had been left behind. The burglary was a “smash and grab”, due to subjects utilizing a truck to drive into the side of the building, breaching the door, and then stealing the dirt bikes, worth over $50,000.

After the suspects breached the door, they went inside and took multiple dirt bikes, left, and came back a second time to steal more. Burgos’ DNA was located at the scene.

One suspect, Dimetris Burgos, age 23, of Murray Street in Rochester was arrested on March 3rd of this year after DNA was found at the scene. He was charged with Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree, Burglary in the 3rd Degree and Conspiracy in the 4th Degree.

On Monday (11/17), a Wayne County Grand Jury indicted the following individuals, who were subsequently arrested and arraigned in the Wayne County Court on Thursday (11/20):

Devon Robinson, age 32, of 711 Ridge Road in Webster, due to his criminal history was remanded on $5000 cash/$10,000 bond/$20,000 partially secured bond.

Jahsin Robinson, age 21, of 5 Boston Street in Rochester was remanded on $1000 cash/$2500 bond/$5000 partially secured bond.

Genesis Cowley, age 25, of Rochester- was released on her own recognizance

Bruce Frazier, age 25, of 52 Strathmore Circle in the Town of Irondequoit was released on his own his own recognizance.

They were each charged with:

• Grand Larceny in the Second Degree

• Burglary in the Third Degree

• Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree

• Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree

Devon Robinson, Jahsin Robinson, Genesis Cowley and Bruce Frazier are scheduled to appear in County Court on December 3rd.

Currently, there are additional arrests pending.

Macedon Police Department was assisted in this investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police, Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, Irondequoit Police Department, Gates Police Department, Monroe County Probation and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.