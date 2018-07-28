Galen couple charged in Arcadia Animal Cruelty

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Sunday (7/22) at 10:17 a.m. of a Town of Galen couple for animal abuse charges following an investigation that took place at a residencein the Town of Arcadia.

Deputies were assisted by Arcadia Town Code Enforcement, a Wayne County Animal Cruelty Investigator and a Veterinarian Technician.

Deputies arrested Nicholas J. Rosario,age 24, and Darlene H. Humby, age 41, both of 92 West Dezeng Street in the Village of Clyde. They were charged with Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals; Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance in violation of the New York State Agriculture and Markets Law 353.

It is alleged that several animals at the residence were neglected and living without food or water. Eight cats, three dogs, and seven puppies were seized and turned over to the Wayne County Humane Society for care. According to Town of Arcadia Zoning/ Code Enforcement Officer Ed DeWolfe, conditions inside the residence were so unlivable he was forced to condemn the property. “There were no smoke alarms, no water because the well pump was broken; there was animal feces, garbage and clutter all over the place.”

That is when Rosario and Humby moved to the Galen address where they were arrested.

Rosario and Humby were transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for processing and released on appearance tickets. They are set to appear before the Town of Arcadia Court at a later date and time to answer to the charges.